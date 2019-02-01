Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jeremy Hardy first appeared on screen in 1986

Comedian Jeremy Hardy, a regular on BBC Radio 4 panel shows like The News Quiz and I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, has died of cancer aged 57.

His death was confirmed on Friday by his publicist, Amanda Emery.

Hardy made his name on the comedy circuit in the 1980s, winning the prestigious Perrier Award in 1988 and best live act at the ITV Comedy Awards in 1991.

On TV he appeared on shows like QI and sketch programme Now - Something Else.

Hardy was also an author and columnist, writing for London's ES Magazine and The Guardian newspaper.

Born in Farnborough, Hampshire, in 1961, he studied modern history and politics at the University of Southampton before embarking on his stand-up career.

From the outset, he worked his socialist politics into his topical act.

He made his television debut in 1986 in Now - Something Else, an early vehicle for impressionist Rory Bremner. Hardy was a featured writer and also played the role of Jeremy the Trainee.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jeremy Hardy was the author of three books

Hardy also appeared as Corporal Perkins in an episode of the BBC comedy Blackadder Goes Forth in 1989. Seven years later, he presented an episode of Top of the Pops.

Also in 1996, Hardy teamed up with comedian Jack Dee to write Channel 4 sketch show Jack and Jeremy's Real Lives. The pair would later work together again on I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue.

Hardy became well-known for his comically bad singing on the long-running radio panel game.

He also fronted Jeremy Hardy Speaks to the Nation, a series of comedy lectures for BBC Radio 4, from 1993. Episodes were based around subjects as diverse as how to be a father and how to meet the challenge of the 21st Century. The show's 10th series was broadcast in 2014.

And he appeared on BBC Radio 4 with his first wife, American actress and comedian Kit Hollerbach, in the sitcoms Unnatural Acts and At Home with the Hardys. They adopted a daughter, Elizabeth, in 1990.

Political views

As a lifelong socialist, Hardy's political views were often reflected in his work.

Until 2001, Hardy wrote a column for The Guardian newspaper in which he regularly expressed his support for the Socialist Alliance.

His final column for the paper criticised the news media for its "increasingly humorous tone".

His opinions didn't always prove popular with his audience. In 2000, he was booed by members of the Just A Minute audience when he used the subject "parasites" to begin a rant against the royal family.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hardy's long term partner was the film-maker Katie Barlow

In 2004, Burnley Council cancelled one of Hardy's performances after saying in an episode of his Speaks to the Nation show that members and supporters of the British National Party (BNP) should be shot.

Hardy was one of a number of names from the world of showbusiness to support the early release of Danny McNamee, who was found guilty of the IRA's 1982 Hyde Park bombing which killed four members of the Household Cavalry and seven horses. McNamee's conviction was overturned in 1998.

Hardy was also a keen advocate for the rights of the Palestinians, travelling to the West Bank in 2002 to film the documentary Jeremy Hardy vs the Israeli Army.

Hardy is survived by his partner, film-maker and photographer Katie Barlow.

