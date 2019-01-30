Richard E Grant in tears over Barbra Streisand's reply to 1970s fan letter
Actor Richard E Grant was moved to tears after Barbra Streisand replied to a letter he sent her 47 years ago.
The Oscar-nominated star of Can You Ever Forgive Me? is a lifelong fan of the US actress and singer.
On social media on Tuesday, Grant shared his childhood letter, in which he offered Streisand a "two-week holiday, or longer" at his family home.
Streisand replied to the tweet, thanking Grant for the "wonderful letter" he sent when he was 14.
Grant first sent the letter to the US star when he was growing up in Swaziland, which is now called eSwatini.
He shared it on social media on Tuesday, alongside a photograph of himself outside Streisand's home in California.
In the letter, Grant wrote: "You don't know me yet, but I am writing to offer you an idea you might like to consider. My name is Richard and I live in a small African kingdom called Swaziland in south-east Africa."
He told her his family had been avid fans since seeing her Oscar-winning performance in the 1968 film Funny Girl, and owned all her records.
"I read in the paper that you were feeling very tired and pressurised by your fame and failed romance with Mr Ryan O'Neal. I would like to offer you a two week holiday, or longer, at our house, which is very beautiful with a pool and a magnificent view of the Ezulwini Valley."
'Hasty reply'
He continued: "No-one will trouble you and I assure you you will not be mobbed in the street as your films only show in our one cinema for three days, so not that many people will know who you are, so no chance of being mobbed. Please consider this respite seriously. You will always be welcome."
Grant signed off his letter "in anticipation of a hasty reply" - but he did not receive one at the time.
He found fame as an actor 15 years later in Withnail & I, and finally got a response to his letter on Tuesday when Streisand replied to his tweet.
The Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning star thanked Grant for his "wonderful letter" and called him "terrific" in his latest film.
Grant, who's now 61, shared his tearful response to Streisand's tweet.
The actor said he was "overcome with emotion" and called the moment "My 'Message in a bottle' miracle".
Grant was nominated for his first Oscar last week, for best supporting actor in the biographical crime drama Can You Ever Forgive Me?
The exchange between Grant and Streisand has received a warm response from Twitter users. They included Absolutely Fabulous actress Julia Sawalha, who starred alongside Grant in a series of adverts from 2002.
