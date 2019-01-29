Image copyright Twitter/ Nicky Campbell Image caption Nicky Campbell is in hospital after a kidney stones attack

BBC Radio 5 Live breakfast presenter Nicky Campbell was forced to miss his show after a kidney stones attack.

The 57-year-old was admitted to Salford Royal Hospital on Monday evening after feeling unwell.

Skip Twitter post by @NickyAACampbell Good morning from Salford Royal Hospital where I was rushed last night after a kidney stone attack. Blimey. Some pain that! Amazing care from compassionate professionals and - a new BBC publicity photograph. pic.twitter.com/bITQdEb4JI — Nicky Campbell (@NickyAACampbell) January 29, 2019 Report

His co-host Rachel Burden presented Tuesday morning's show with stand-in presenter Chris Warburton.

She told the show's listeners that she had been talking to Campbell while he was in hospital and that he was recovering well.

BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast airs every morning from 6-9am.

Campbell has presented the show since 2003.

What causes kidney stones?

The waste products in the blood can occasionally form crystals that collect inside the kidneys. Over time, the crystals may build up to form a hard stone-like lump.

Kidney stones can develop in one or both kidneys and most often affect people aged 30 to 60.

They're quite common, with around three in 20 men and up to two in 20 women developing them at some stage of their lives.

Small kidney stones may go undetected and be passed out painlessly in the urine. But it's fairly common for a stone to block part of the urinary system, which can cause severe pain.

(Source: NHS)

