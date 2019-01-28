SAG Awards 2019: In pictures
- 28 January 2019
Awards season is well and truly under way in Hollywood and on Sunday night it was the turn of the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards show, which saw Black Panther take home the top award.
Here are some of the best pictures from the evening, including the red carpet, ceremony and after parties.
