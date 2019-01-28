Awards season is well and truly under way in Hollywood and on Sunday night it was the turn of the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards show, which saw Black Panther take home the top award.

Here are some of the best pictures from the evening, including the red carpet, ceremony and after parties.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Margot Robbie, who was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for Mary Queen of Scots, poses on the red carpet

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emily Blunt, who won best supporting actress for A Quiet Place, pictured alongside husband and director of the film, John Krasinksi

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga pictured at the ceremony - their film A Star Is Born failed to pick up any awards

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The cast of Black Panther collect their award for best cast in a motion picture

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sandra Oh won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor for her role in Killing Eve

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mahershala Ali, winner of outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Green Book, is pictured with his award

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Glenn Close accepts her award for best female in a leading role for The Wife

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Actor and director Alan Alda speaks after being given the lifetime achievement award

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cast of This Is Us celebrate their win for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption SAG best male award winner Rami Malek, who won for Bohemian Rhapsody, pictured alongside supporting actor nominee Timothee Chalamet, who starred in Beautiful Boy

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Zachary Levi, star of The Marvellous Mrs Maisel, won outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, which he posed with at the Netflix SAG Awards after party

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Darren Criss, winner of outstanding performance by a male actor in a television series, for his role in the Assassination of Gianni Versace

