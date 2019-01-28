BBC gives new bands an Abbey Road session

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Paul Weller and Kelly Jones from Stereophonics play in Abbey Road, 2009

It's played host to The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Adele and Kanye West - but now a clutch of new, unsigned bands will get the chance to record at Abbey Road.

BBC Music Introducing is giving four acts the opportunity to record in the world-renowned studios throughout 2019.

Each artist will be chosen by a BBC Radio DJ - Huw Stephens for Radio 1, DJ Target for 1Xtra, Jo Whiley for Radio 2, and Steve Lamacq for 6 Music.

Lamacq said recording at Abbey Road was "a dream for most musicians".

The first band heading to the studio is Chappaqua Wrestling, whose dreamy pop songs have seen them compared to the Beach Boys and Teenage Fanclub.

"They're one of the best new bands I've heard recently," said Huw Stephens. "They experiment and have huge melodies, and something interesting going on."

The duo - Charlie Woods and Jake MacLeod - said they were "overwhelmed" to be invited to Abbey Road.

"There's not much possible to add to the great CV of this studio already, but we're ready to give it our best go."

Unsigned artists of any genre who'd like to follow in their footsteps can send music to the BBC Introducing website.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The studios have played host to everyone from Cliff Richard to Taylor Swift

Opened as a recording studio in 1931, Abbey Road is famed as the studio where the Beatles re-invented pop music in the 60s.

Bands who walk through its doors can still play the piano John Lennon burned his cigars out on; or Paul McCartney's favoured "Lady Madonna" Steinway.

Although it's most closely-associated with heritage rock acts like Pink Floyd and Deep Purple, the facility has recently made efforts to attract a new generation of musicians.

London MC Novelist recorded parts of his Mercury-nominated debut album in Abbey Road last year; while Chic legend Nile Rodgers was recently appointed as the studios' chief creative advisor, drawing in talent like Jorja Smith, Ray BLK and NAO for recording sessions.

"Having been on both sides of the fence as an artist and a DJ, I know how important having access to a recording studio is," said DJ Target.

"Opportunities like this are once in a lifetime and could be life changing for the artists involved."

Launched in 2007, BBC Introducing gives up-and-coming talent the chance to be heard on local and national BBC Radio programmes, as well as the chance to perform at festivals like Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds and SXSW.

Florence + The Machine, Wretch 32, George Ezra, Not3s, and The 1975 are among the artists to gain early exposure through the service.

