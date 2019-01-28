Image copyright AFP Image caption Chadwick Boseman (centre) plays Black Panther's title role

Superhero film Black Panther has won the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild awards (SAGs).

The box office hit picked up best ensemble cast award in a motion picture, the SAG ceremony's version of the best film prize.

Asked if Black Panther had changed the film industry, lead actor Chadwick Boseman replied: "My answer to that is...to be young, gifted and black."

The only British winner was Emily Blunt for her performance in A Quiet Place.

The actress picked up the prize for best supporting actress for the film, which was directed by and co-starred her husband John Krasinski.

She looked shocked as she accepted her gong: "I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly. You are a stunning filmmaker."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Blunt was also nominated for her leading role in Mary Poppins but missed out to Glenn Close

Despite four nominations, Oscars frontrunner A Star is Born failed to pick up an award.

Glenn Close beat The Favourite star Olivia Colman to take home the best actress prize for her role in The Wife, replicating her success at the Golden Globes.

Rami Malek achieved the same repeat success, picking up the best actor award for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Mahershala Ali was honoured with the best supporting actor prize for his part in Green Book, beating British hopeful Richard E Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

The SAGs also honour the stars of television and it was Amazon Prime series The Marvellous Mrs Maisel which swept the comedy prizes, taking the award for best ensemble in a comedy series, as well as outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for Rachel Brosnahan and male actor in a comedy series for Tony Shalhoub.

The prize for best ensemble in a TV drama went to This Is Us.

Best actor went to Jason Bateman for Ozark, with Sandra Oh honoured with best actress for Killing Eve.

Other TV winners included Patricia Arquette for Escape at Dannemora and Darren Criss for The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Black Panther also won best action performance by a stunt ensemble.

