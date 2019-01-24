Image copyright Getty Images/ Cornerstone Publishing Image caption E L James is releasing a new book

Fifty Shades Of Grey author EL James has revealed her latest book will be The Mister, "a Cinderella story for the 21st Century".

It tells the story of the "privileged and aristocratic young Englishman Maxim Trevelyan and the mysterious, talented and beautiful Alessia Demachi".

It's her first new novel since her erotic Fifty Shades trilogy, which had global sales of more than 150m.

The books were made into films starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

The movies made more than a billion dollars at the box office.

Image copyright PA Image caption Dornan and Johnson star as lovers Christian Grey and Ana Steele

Fifty Shades of Grey, first published in 2011, told the story of the steamy relationship between Christian Grey and "unworldly, innocent" literature student, Anastasia Steele.

British author James said of her new book: "I'm so excited to finally get this passionate new romance out into the world.

"Maxim and Alessia have led me on a fascinating journey and I hope that my readers will be swept away by their thrilling and sensual tale, just as I was while writing, and that, like me, they fall in love with them."

The Mister will be published around the globe on 16 April.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.