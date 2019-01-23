In Pictures: National Television Awards 2019

The National Television Awards 2019 saw some of the biggest names in British TV celebrate creative achievement on Tuesday night at the O2 Arena in London.

We take a look at some of the most striking pictures of the evening, from the red carpet to the ceremony.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Strictly Come Dancing beat The X Factor, Britain's Got Talent and The Voice UK to win best talent show.

Image copyright PA Image caption Doctor and television presenter Ranj Singh (bottom) posed with dancer Gorka Marquez as they celebrated Strictly's NTA win.

Image copyright PA Image caption Brothers Matt and Luke Goss attended the NTAs after the Bros documentary was a surprise TV hit over the festive break.

Image copyright PA Image caption Television personality Gemma Collins posed for photographers on the red carpet.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby celebrated scooping the daytime award for their ITV show This Morning.

Image copyright David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Holly also accepted The Bruce Forsyth Award on behalf of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

Image copyright PA Image caption John Barrowman, seen here with the The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, opened Tuesday's ceremony as co-host.

Image copyright David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Host Dermot O'Leary performed push-ups on stage for presenter and former soldier Ant Middleton.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Danny Dyer with his award for best serial drama performance for his role in EastEnders.

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Olympic skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean took a moment for a quick selfie.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Richard Madden won the drama performance award for his role in Bodyguard.

Image copyright David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Image caption James Moore, who has cerebral palsy, was carried on stage to accept the newcomer award for his role in Emmerdale.

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Emmerdale also won the serial drama award, with Isabel Hodgins (centre) accepting the trophy on behalf of her fellow cast members.

.