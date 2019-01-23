Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Dodie tells 5 Live's Headliners podcast about songwriting, sexuality and boundaries.

Over the past nine months, Dodie's YouTube vlogs have occasionally turned unexpectedly musical.

The Essex-born singer has been secretly smuggling singing into her spoken video diaries for nine months.

Now Dodie has released the fruits of her labours - a video mashing together melodic words from her past vlogs to form a "secret song".

It turns out she was secretly singing her new single Arms Unfolding, which features on her latest EP, Human.

In a video released on 22 January, Dodie explains how she had been "hiding different lyrics with the right note" in her videos.

"In each [video] are several hidden lyrics of a song I've written," she said, describing her mission to "build a song scrapbook-style from the clips of each video".

"I didn't know just how long this was going to take, or just how hard it was going to be.

"But here we are - at the end of nine months, I have made a baby of sorts... a secret scrapbook song made from words hidden in my videos."

Later on Twitter, the singer, who divides her YouTube channel between song and speech, answered questions from her fans, including how she managed to incorporate the song lyrics into her videos.

Dodie's last two EPs have peaked at 35th and sixth on the UK charts, with her latest EP on course to better that as it sits at third on the midweek charts as of 23 January.

And this increasing mainstream success saw Dodie's music feature on Jo Whiley's BBC Radio 2 show, which didn't escape the YouTuber's notice.

