It was a freezing night at the National Television Awards, but despite the chill the celebs were out in force on the red carpet.

As always, the biggest names in British television were assembled in an array of sequined dresses and slick tuxes to provide some revelations.

So from WhatsApp groups to secret Hollywood film judges, here are the five of the most interesting things we learned on the red carpet.

1. There's an I'm A Celeb WhatsApp group...

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anne Hegerty with her fellow group member Emily Atack

....And it managed to get Fleur East and Anne Hegerty to go quizzing together.

Viewers loved last year's I'm A Celebrity campers because they all seemed like genuinely good mates, and it turns out that friendship has continued way after the final day in the jungle.

Anne Hegerty, who went on to enjoy wins for both The Chase and the jungle at the NTAs, gave us a little insight into what they'd been chatting about.

"We have a WhatsApp group and we've been messaging today about what time we're getting to the red carpet," she told BBC News.

"Last week I was at a quiz in Manchester and Fleur East said 'I'm in Manchester, what are you doing?' and I said 'I'm not available, I'm at a quiz... unless you want to come?' and she did!

"The moment she walked in I got asked a question I didn't know, but she did - it was about Madonna!"

2. Bros' documentary made them spend Christmas together

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It was a very merry Christmas for Bros

You'd be forgiven a few months ago for thinking the phrases "Bros documentary" and "Oscar worthy" belonged in the same sentence, but the festive period changed that view forever.

And there was another unlikely pairing over Christmas, as Luke and Matt Goss revealed they spent time together enjoying turkey and all the trimmings.

"Our relationship is better than ever, we've never been this close," Matt told BBC News.

"We spent Christmas together and now as adults we're enjoying the best times of our lives together."

And the documentary?

"It was extremely humbling - everyone has been so sweet [about the film]," Luke added.

"We couldn't have hoped for a better reaction."

Here's hoping one of them has finally bought the other a dartboard though.

3. John Barrowman is a Hollywood awards judge (and takes it very seriously)

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption John Barrowman is a man of many hidden talents

Apart from singing, dancing and being totally fabulous, it appears John Barrowman has another string to his bow - judging films.

When we asked him who he would tip at the Oscars this year, he revealed he couldn't say because he was judging another high profile set of awards.

"I'm on the board of voting at the SAG Awards, so I get to see all the films on private viewings at home," he told BBC News.

"I can't say what I like in case it influences the way I vote, but there are some great movies out there.

"The awards are the pre-cursor to who wins at the Oscars, so that's why!"

4. Bake Off's Rahul has gone back into the world of science

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Great at baking, but not at looking in the right direction - Prue Leith and Rahul Mandal

Prue Leith was full of praise for Great British Bake Off winner Rahul Mandal on the red carpet - especially his science skills, which she says stopped his bakes from melting in a scorching tent.

But unlike many of his predecessors, Rahul has no plans to create his own cookbook or go into baking full time - instead he is focusing on his PhD in nuclear science.

"I'm back to full time work," he told BBC News.

"I'm also teaching young children about science and baking."

Prue added: "He's so good at it - I'm glad he's staying in it, because he's going to be a great professor, and he can teach baking at the same time."

5. Why 2018 was the year of being nice on TV

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nick Knowles and his fellow happy campers... Harry Redknapp, Emily Atack and Fleur East

Last year it appeared that viewers had become bored of people shouting at each other on reality TV, and actually liked it better when they got along.

This was certainly the case for two shows with very healthy viewing figures - Love Island and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

I'm A Celeb contestant Nick Knowles told BBC News that one of the best parts of his experience was finding friends and said: "It was a test of us and whether we could bind together as a group, rather than fall out, which normally happens on these reality shows.

"They were just the most amazing people."

Samira Mighty, who was on Love Island also agreed: "It was nice that everyone got on, there were no massive fallouts - and more people could relate to the individuals because of it."

