Image copyright Reuters Image caption The singer had a hit last year with the country-tinged Meant to Be

Bebe Rexha says she's having a hard time getting a custom dress for next month's Grammy Awards - because designers say she's "too big".

The best new artist nominee claimed some of the designers she'd approached did not want to dress her because she's a size 8 (UK size 12).

"If a size 6/8 is 'too big' then I don't know what to tell you," Rexha said in an Instagram video.

"I don't want to wear your [expletive] dresses, 'cause that's crazy."

The 29-year-old continued: "You're saying that all the women in the world that are size 8 and up are not beautiful and they cannot wear your dresses."

In a caption for the video, she wrote: "I'm sorry, I had to get this off my chest. If you don't like my fashion style or my music that's one thing. But don't say you can't dress someone that isn't a runway size.

"Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less than by their size."

She signed off by saying her "size 8 ass" would still be going to the awards ceremony on 10 February.

Rexha did not name the designers who allegedly turned her down - but her situation is not unique.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The star posted her statement on Instagram

Will & Grace actress Megan Mullally recently revealed she had to buy her dress for this year's Screen Actors' Guild Awards online.

"Designers do not send me dresses," she wrote on Instagram, "even though there is literally a 100 per cent chance that I will be on camera, because I'M HOSTING."

At the 2017 Emmys, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom told reporters her Gucci dress was off the rack as designers did not want to dress her body type.

And Melissa McCarthy said she was rejected by several designers ahead of the 2012 Oscars, where she was nominated for her breakout role in Bridesmaids.

"I asked five or six designers - very high-level ones who make lots of dresses for people - and they all said no," she later told Redbook magazine.

McCarthy ended up wearing a gown by Marina Rinaldi, a designer who specialises in women sizes 10 to 22.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption L-R: Rachel Bloom, Melissa McCarthy and Megan Mullally

Rexha's predicament comes a year after musicians used the Grammys to campaign for female equality, with artists of both sexes bringing white roses to the ceremony.

The singer, whose hits include Meant to Be and Me, Myself & I, has long been an advocate for women's rights and runs regular 'Women In Harmony' events to support fellow artists and producers.

"A lot of times, people want to pitch girls against each other and I don't like that," she told the BBC last year.

"Am I competitive? Yes. But I don't want to harm anybody," she continued.

"I want to help other women and I want to support artists that are coming into the industry - because I feel like I didn't get support when I came in."

