Netflix's Mexican film epic Roma and historical comedy-drama The Favourite were the big winners at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Sunday.

Roma was named best picture, while The Favourite picked up British/Irish film of the year and its stars Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz won acting awards.

They will all hope to be among the Oscar nominations on Tuesday.

But the Oscars race is still wide open, especially after Green Book won at the Producers' Guild of America Awards.

Green Book explores racial tensions through the story of a black pianist and his white chauffeur driving through the Deep South of the US in the 1960s.

The winner of the PGA's top prize has gone on to win the Academy Award for best picture in 20 of the past 29 years, according to Variety.

It is now among the frontrunners for the Oscars alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born and Roma.

As well as winning best picture at the London Critics' Circle Awards for Roma, Alfonso Cuaron was named best director.

The winners were voted for by the Critics' Circle, which has more than 400 members.

London Critics' Circle Film Awards - full list of winners

Film of the year: Roma

Foreign-language film of the year: Cold War

Documentary of the year: Faces Places

British/Irish film of the year (The Attenborough Award): The Favourite

Director of the year: Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Screenwriter of the year: Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara - The Favourite

Actress of the year: Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Actor of the year: Ethan Hawke - First Reformed

- First Reformed Supporting actress of the year: Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

- The Favourite Supporting actor of the year: Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

- Can You Ever Forgive Me? British/Irish actress of the year: Jessie Buckley - Beast

- Beast British/Irish actor of the year: Rupert Everett - The Happy Prince

- The Happy Prince Young British/Irish performer of the year: Molly Wright - Apostasy

- Apostasy Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker (The Philip French Award): Michael Pearce - Beast

- Beast British/Irish short film: Three Centimetres - directed by Lara Zeidan

- directed by Lara Zeidan Technical achievement award: Cold War - cinematography, Lukasz Zal

- cinematography, Lukasz Zal The Dilys Powell Award for Excellence In Film: Pedro Almodovar

