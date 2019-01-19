Image copyright Getty Images Image caption R Kelly has not commented on the reported split

US singer R Kelly and the Sony-owned RCA record label have ended their working relationship, US media report.

Variety website quoted a source as saying no official announcement of the decision was planned.

The reported split follows decades of sexual abuse allegations brought against the 52-year-old Grammy-winning artist, all of which he denies.

The allegations were the subject of a documentary, Surviving R Kelly, released earlier this month.

The six-part documentary focuses on the women who have accused the singer of sexual misconduct over the years.

It also details the relationship in 1994 between the late singer Aaliyah and R Kelly, who married him when she was 15 and he was 27.

Despite being one of the most successful R&B artists in history, Kelly has been plagued by accusations of sexual misconduct since the 1990s.

In 2008, R Kelly stood trial on charges of making a sex tape with an under-age female but was found not guilty.

In July 2018, R Kelly released a 19-minute song called I Admit, which responded to the allegations.

The track admitted to infidelity but denied claims of paedophilia and non-consensual sex.

The track came after a BBC Three investigation sparked a #MuteRKelly campaign to limit his air-play.

