Oscars 2019: The nominees in full
The nominations for this year's Academy Awards have been announced in Los Angeles. Here's a complete list of everything in contention.
Best picture
- BlacKkKlansman
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
- Vice
Best actor
- Christian Bale - Vice
- Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
- Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
- Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
- Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Best actress
- Yalitza Aparicio - Roma
- Glenn Close - The Wife
- Olivia Colman - The Favourite
- Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
- Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best supporting actor
- Mahershala Ali - Green Book
- Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
- Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born
- Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell - Vice
Best supporting actress
- Amy Adams - Vice
- Marina de Tavira - Roma
- Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
- Emma Stone - The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Best director
- Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
- Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
- Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
- Adam McKay - Vice
- Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War
Best adapted screenplay
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- BlacKkKlansman
- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- A Star Is Born
Best original screenplay
- The Favourite
- First Reformed
- Green Book
- Roma
- Vice
Best foreign language film
- Capernaum - Lebanon
- Cold War - Poland
- Never Look Away - Germany
- Roma - Mexico
- Shoplifters - Japan
Best original song
- All The Stars - Black Panther
- I'll Fight - RGB
- The Place Where Lost Things Go - Mary Poppins Returns
- Shallow - A Star Is Born
- When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best original score
- BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard
- Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson
- If Beale Street Could Talk - Nicholas Britell
- Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat
- Mary Poppins Returns - Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman
Best animated feature
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best documentary feature
- Free Solo
- Hale County This Morning, This Evening
- Minding the Gap
- Of Fathers and Sons
- RBG
Best cinematography
- Cold War
- The Favourite
- Never Look Away
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
Best costume design
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Mary Zophres
- Black Panther - Ruth E Carter
- The Favourite - Sandy Powell
- Mary Poppins Returns - Sandy Powell
- Mary Queen of Scots - Alexandra Byrne
Best make-up and hairstyling
- Border
- Mary Queen of Scots
- Vice
Best production design
- Black Panther
- The Favourite
- First Man
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Roma
Best visual effects
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Christopher Robin
- First Man
- Ready Player One
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
Best film editing
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Vice
Best sound editing
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- A Quiet Place
- Roma
Best sound mixing
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
Best animated short
- Animal Behaviour
- Bao
- Late Afternoon
- One Small Step
- Weekends
Best live action short
- Detainment
- Fauve
- Marguerite
- Mother
- Skin
Best documentary short
- Black Sheep
- End Game
- Lifeboat
- A Night at the Garden
- Period. End of Sentence.
