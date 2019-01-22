Entertainment & Arts

Oscars 2019: The nominees in full

  • 22 January 2019
Richard E Grant and Melissa McCarthy Image copyright 20th Century Fox
Image caption Richard E Grant and Melissa McCarthy both have acting nominations

The nominations for this year's Academy Awards have been announced in Los Angeles. Here's a complete list of everything in contention.

Best picture

  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Black Panther
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Favourite
  • Green Book
  • Roma
  • A Star Is Born
  • Vice

Best actor

  • Christian Bale - Vice
  • Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
  • Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
  • Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Lady Gaga (left) gets her first acting Oscar nomination

Best actress

  • Yalitza Aparicio - Roma
  • Glenn Close - The Wife
  • Olivia Colman - The Favourite
  • Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
  • Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best supporting actor

  • Mahershala Ali - Green Book
  • Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
  • Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born
  • Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
  • Sam Rockwell - Vice

Best supporting actress

  • Amy Adams - Vice
  • Marina de Tavira - Roma
  • Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Emma Stone - The Favourite
  • Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Best director

  • Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
  • Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
  • Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
  • Adam McKay - Vice
  • Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War

Image copyright AFP

Best adapted screenplay

  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Can You Ever Forgive Me?
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • A Star Is Born

Best original screenplay

  • The Favourite
  • First Reformed
  • Green Book
  • Roma
  • Vice

Best foreign language film

  • Capernaum - Lebanon
  • Cold War - Poland
  • Never Look Away - Germany
  • Roma - Mexico
  • Shoplifters - Japan
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Willem Dafoe (right) is celebrating his fourth Oscar nomination

Best original song

  • All The Stars - Black Panther
  • I'll Fight - RGB
  • The Place Where Lost Things Go - Mary Poppins Returns
  • Shallow - A Star Is Born
  • When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best original score

  • BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard
  • Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson
  • If Beale Street Could Talk - Nicholas Britell
  • Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat
  • Mary Poppins Returns - Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

Best animated feature

  • Incredibles 2
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Mirai
  • Ralph Breaks the Internet
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best documentary feature

  • Free Solo
  • Hale County This Morning, This Evening
  • Minding the Gap
  • Of Fathers and Sons
  • RBG

Best cinematography

  • Cold War
  • The Favourite
  • Never Look Away
  • Roma
  • A Star Is Born

Best costume design

  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Mary Zophres
  • Black Panther - Ruth E Carter
  • The Favourite - Sandy Powell
  • Mary Poppins Returns - Sandy Powell
  • Mary Queen of Scots - Alexandra Byrne

Best make-up and hairstyling

  • Border
  • Mary Queen of Scots
  • Vice

Best production design

  • Black Panther
  • The Favourite
  • First Man
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • Roma

Best visual effects

  • Avengers: Infinity War
  • Christopher Robin
  • First Man
  • Ready Player One
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best film editing

  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Favourite
  • Green Book
  • Vice

Best sound editing

  • Black Panther
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • First Man
  • A Quiet Place
  • Roma

Best sound mixing

  • Black Panther
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • First Man
  • Roma
  • A Star Is Born

Best animated short

  • Animal Behaviour
  • Bao
  • Late Afternoon
  • One Small Step
  • Weekends

Best live action short

  • Detainment
  • Fauve
  • Marguerite
  • Mother
  • Skin

Best documentary short

  • Black Sheep
  • End Game
  • Lifeboat
  • A Night at the Garden
  • Period. End of Sentence.

