Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Levy won awards including the Whitbread Book of the Year and the Orange Prize

British author Andrea Levy, whose award-winning novels captured the black British experience in the years after Windrush, has died at the age of 62.

She is best known for the best-selling Small Island, about two Jamaicans who came to England after World War Two.

Levy was born in 1956 to Jamaican parents who had travelled to England on the Empire Windrush in 1948.

Her last novel, 2010's The Long Song, was nominated for the Booker Prize and was adapted for BBC One in December.

Unlike her other four novels, it wasn't set in post-war Britain, but reached back to early 19th Century Jamaica during the last years of slavery.

Image copyright BBC/Heyday Television/Carlos Rodriguez Image caption The Long Song examined the years before and after the end of slavery

Levy didn't start writing until she was in her mid-30s, after enrolling in a creative writing class at an adult education college in London.

In 1994, she published her first novel, Every Light in the House Burnin′, a semi-autobiographical look at a young woman growing up in north London in the 1960s.

Before that, little had been written about the lives of Jamaican immigrants and their families.

It wasn't until the release of Small Island in 2004 that her writing really took off, with her fourth novel earning her the Whitbread Book of the Year, the Orange Prize and the Commonwealth Writers' Prize.

The novel was praised for its compelling, intertwined tales of Jamaicans who moved from their own small island to Britain, and the Brits in whose home they lodged.

It was adapted into television series for the BBC starring David Oyelowo and Benedict Cumberbatch in 2009, and is being turned into a play at the National Theatre this May.

Levy's final work was Six Stories and an Essay, a collection of short stories she had written during her career and an essay about her Caribbean heritage. It was published in 2014.

She was also the subject of an episode of Alan Yentob's series Imagine in December, which profiled her career and her contribution to literature in Britain.

