Brit Awards 2019: Full list of winners

  • 20 February 2019
Image caption Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris took home the award for best single for One Kiss

Calvin Harris and The 1975 led the field with two wins each at the 2019 Brit Awards.

Here's a full list of those who took home prizes.

British album of the year

  • WINNER: The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
  • Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind
  • Florence + The Machine - High As Hope
  • George Ezra - Staying At Tamara's
  • Jorja Smith - Lost & Found

British female solo artist

  • WINNER: Jorja Smith
  • Anne-Marie
  • Florence + The Machine
  • Jess Glynne
  • Lily Allen

British male solo artist

  • WINNER: George Ezra
  • Aphex Twin
  • Craig David
  • Giggs
  • Sam Smith

British group

  • WINNER: The 1975
  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Gorillaz
  • Little Mix
  • Years & Years

British breakthrough act

  • WINNER: Tom Walker
  • Ella Mai
  • Idles
  • Jorja Smith
  • Mabel

Critics' choice

  • WINNER: Sam Fender
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Mahalia

British single

  • WINNER: Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - One Kiss
  • Anne-Marie - 2002
  • Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo
  • Dua Lipa - IDGAF
  • George Ezra - Shotgun
  • Jess Glynne - I'll Be There
  • RAMZ - Barking
  • Rudimental - These Days
  • Siagla and Paloma Faith - Lullaby
  • Tom Walker - Leave A Light On

British video

  • WINNER: Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj - Woman Like Me
  • Anne-Marie - 2002
  • Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - One Kiss
  • Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo
  • Dua Lipa - IDGAF
  • Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - Breathe
  • Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack - Rise
  • Liam Payne and Rita Ora - For You
  • Rita Ora - Let Me Love You
  • Rudimental - These Days

International male solo artist

  • WINNER: Drake
  • Eminem
  • Kamasi Washington
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Travis Scott

International female solo artist

  • WINNER: Ariana Grande
  • Camila Cabello
  • Cardi B
  • Christine & The Queens
  • Janelle Monae

International group

  • WINNER: The Carters
  • Brockhampton
  • First Aid Kit
  • Nile Rodgers & Chic
  • Twenty One Pilots

Brits global success award

  • WINNER: Ed Sheeran

British producer of the year

  • WINNER: Calvin Harris

Outstanding contribution to music

  • WINNER: Pink
