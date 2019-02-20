Brit Awards 2019: Full list of winners

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris took home the award for best single for One Kiss

Calvin Harris and The 1975 led the field with two wins each at the 2019 Brit Awards.

Here's a full list of those who took home prizes.

British album of the year

WINNER: The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind

Florence + The Machine - High As Hope

George Ezra - Staying At Tamara's

Jorja Smith - Lost & Found

British female solo artist

WINNER: Jorja Smith

Anne-Marie

Florence + The Machine

Jess Glynne

Lily Allen

British male solo artist

WINNER: George Ezra

Aphex Twin

Craig David

Giggs

Sam Smith

British group

WINNER: The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

Little Mix

Years & Years

British breakthrough act

WINNER: Tom Walker

Ella Mai

Idles

Jorja Smith

Mabel

Critics' choice

WINNER: Sam Fender

Lewis Capaldi

Mahalia

British single

WINNER: Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - One Kiss

Anne-Marie - 2002

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo

Dua Lipa - IDGAF

George Ezra - Shotgun

Jess Glynne - I'll Be There

RAMZ - Barking

Rudimental - These Days

Siagla and Paloma Faith - Lullaby

Tom Walker - Leave A Light On

British video

WINNER: Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj - Woman Like Me

Anne-Marie - 2002

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - One Kiss

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo

Dua Lipa - IDGAF

Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - Breathe

Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack - Rise

Liam Payne and Rita Ora - For You

Rita Ora - Let Me Love You

Rudimental - These Days

International male solo artist

WINNER: Drake

Eminem

Kamasi Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

International female solo artist

WINNER: Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Christine & The Queens

Janelle Monae

International group

WINNER: The Carters

Brockhampton

First Aid Kit

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Twenty One Pilots

Brits global success award

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

British producer of the year

WINNER: Calvin Harris

Outstanding contribution to music

WINNER: Pink

