Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody was the surprise winner of two major prizes at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

The Freddie Mercury biopic took home the trophies for best film drama and best drama actor for its star Rami Malek, who played the late frontman.

Despite being heavily tipped and nominated for five prizes, A Star Is Born took home just one award - best original song for Shallow.

Green Book was the night's other big film winner, scooping three prizes.

It won best musical or comedy film, best screenplay and best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali.

Set in the 1960s and co-starring Viggo Mortensen, Green Book tells the story of an African-American musician who hires an Italian-American driver to take him on a tour of the Deep South.

Its Golden Globes victories mark it out as one of the favourites for next month's Oscars.

Bohemian Rhapsody's wins come despite mixed reviews and upheaval during production.

Its original director Bryan Singer was fired from the film due to "unreliable behaviour" amid reports that he had clashed with Malek on set. Dexter Fletcher was brought in to complete the project.

But it has been a box office hit and Malek's name will be now be in the mix come the Oscar nominations later this month.

In his acceptance speech on Sunday, Malek did not thank Singer, but instead paid tribute to Queen and said he was "beyond moved" to have won.

"To you, Brian May, to you, Roger Taylor, for ensuring that authenticity remains in the world," he said. Both May and Taylor attended the ceremony.

He dedicated the award to Mercury, who died in 1991, adding: "This is for and because of you, gorgeous!"

One of the night's other big surprises in the film categories was Glenn Close winning best drama actress for her role in The Wife.

She beat off competition from Lady Gaga, who had been widely expected to win for A Star Is Born.

In an impassioned speech, Close spoke about the importance of women following their dreams and not just looking after their home lives.

She said: "Women, we are nurturers, that is what is expected of us. We have our husband and our children and we have to find personal fulfilment and follow our dreams and we have to say, 'I can do that' and, 'I should be allowed to do that'."

What does this mean for the Oscars race?

BBC entertainment correspondent Lizo Mzimba

It wasn't the most nominated film, but the night's biggest surprise was A Star Is Born only taking home one award. With The Favourite's Olivia Colman competing in the musical/comedy category, Lady Gaga was expected to have a relatively clear run for best actress in a drama.

Glenn Close's unexpected win for The Wife means the race for best actress at the Academy Awards looks likely to now change from what was an expected two-way contest into a three-way one.

A Star is Born also losing in the prestigious best film (drama) category to Bohemian Rhapsody is a blow, but far from a fatal one, for its Oscar best picture hopes.

But the evening has given Bohemian Rhapsody a jolt of momentum, and Rami Malek's best actor win in a film drama means it's very possible he could well end up taking the Oscar statuette. Thanks to their multiple wins tonight, both Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book have shown that they can't be discounted in an Oscar race that 24 hours ago was widely thought to be between A Star Is Born and Roma.

The next few weeks are now crucial with the start of voting for the Academy Awards. And while there's only the tiniest of overlaps between the two voting bodies, being able to plaster posters and ads with "Golden Globe winner" will be a valuable tool in the campaign for a performer or film's Oscar glory.

The British winners included Olivia Colman, who won best actress (comedy or musical) for her portrayal of Queen Anne in The Favourite.

Christian Bale was also rewarded for his role as former vice president Dick Cheney in Vice - which scooped him best actor (comedy or musical).

British actors Richard Madden and Ben Whishaw won TV awards for their roles in BBC dramas Bodyguard and A Very English Scandal respectively.

In the other TV categories, The Americans was named best drama and The Kominsky Method picked up best TV comedy. The Netflix show's star Michael Douglas won best actor in a TV series (musical or comedy) for playing an ageing acting coach.

He dedicated his award to his "extraordinary, wonderful wife Catherine" - that's Catherine Zeta Jones - and his 102-year-old father Kirk.

The award came 49 years after he received his first Golden Globe nomination for best male newcomer.

Sandra Oh won best actress in a TV drama for Killing Eve, the unconventional crime drama that started out on BBC America. She thanked her Korean parents, who were seated in the audience, in an emotional acceptance speech.

Oh also co-hosted Sunday's ceremony in Beverly Hills alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Andy Samberg.

Key Golden Globes winners:

Best film drama - Bohemian Rhapsody

Best film comedy or musical - Green Book

Best actor in a film drama - Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

(Bohemian Rhapsody) Best actress in a film drama - Glenn Close (The Wife)

(The Wife) Best actor in a film comedy/musical - Christian Bale (Vice)

(Vice) Best actress in a film comedy/musical - Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

(The Favourite) Best TV drama - The Americans

Best TV comedy - The Kominsky Method

Best actor in a TV drama - Richard Madden (Bodyguard)

(Bodyguard) Best actress in a TV drama - Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

(Killing Eve) Best actor in a TV comedy - Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

(The Kominsky Method) Best actress in a TV comedy - Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvellous Mrs Maisel)

(The Marvellous Mrs Maisel) Best limited TV series - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best actor in a limited TV series - Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace)

(The Assassination of Gianni Versace) Best actress in a limited TV series - Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

