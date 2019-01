Stars of film and TV gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday night for the 76th annual Golden Globes - the first major ceremony of the 2019 awards season.

Here are some of the best photos from the red carpet.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Be afraid. In fact, be terrified. Jodie Comer (right), who plays ruthless assassin Villanelle in TV drama Killing Eve, posed with her co-star Sandra Oh (centre) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who adapted the series for the small screen

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sandra Oh co-hosted the ceremony with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, who arrived on the red carpet with wife Joanna Newsom

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lady Gaga, who was nominated for best actress (drama) for her role in A Star Is Born, wore a lavender strapless gown with voluminous sleeves

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Favourite stars Nicholas Hoult and Olivia Colman appeared together on the red carpet. Colman went on to win best actress in a comedy or musical

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Halloween's Jamie Lee Curtis broke box office records this year, scoring the biggest opening weekend ever for a film with a female lead actress over 55

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Florals were a popular choice on the red carpet - and not just with the women. Left-right: Molly Sims, Darren Criss and Heidi Klum

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Idris Elba (centre) with his daughter Isan (right), one of this year's Golden Globe ambassadors, and his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Left-right: Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Janelle Monae and Penelope Cruz

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jameela Jamil, the British star of The Good Place, looked glamorous on the red carpet, right? You'd never know she was wearing jeans under her dress to protect herself from the cold weather, as she revealed in a video posted on social media en route to the ceremony

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Left-right: Nicole Kidman, Allison Janney and Anne Hathaway

Image copyright Jon Kopaloff Image caption Among the British nominees was Rosamund Pike, for her portrayal of journalist Marie Colvin in A Private War

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gemma Chan (left) and Constance Wu appeared in Crazy Rich Asians - one of the biggest box office hits of the last year - which had two nominations but went home empty-handed

Image copyright Gte Image caption Jim Carrey was nominated for his role in TV comedy Kidding, in which he stars alongside Ginger Gonzaga

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Regina King and Amy Adams were up against each other in two different categories - best supporting film actress and best TV limited series actress. King triumphed in the former for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk

Image copyright Frazer Harrison Image caption Black Panther director Ryan Coogler walked the red carpet with some of the film's stars - Danai Gurira, Michael B Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bradley Cooper, who directed and appeared in A Star Is Born, made a rare red carpet appearance with his partner, Russian supermodel Irina Shayk

Image copyright AFP Image caption And here's one more snap of Timothee Chalamet, rocking the red carpet with a sparkly holster its designer, Louis Vuitton, calls an "embroidered bib".

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.