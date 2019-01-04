Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Spears was due to begin a new Las Vegas residency next month

Pop star Britney Spears has announced that she is taking an "indefinite" break from work.

Spears made the decision in order to focus on her father Jamie's health, as he recovers from a recent life-threatening illness.

Her new Park Theater Las Vegas residency, which was due to start in February, has been put on hold.

"I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family," she said, adding they have a "special relationship".

"I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me," she added.

Spears's father became seriously ill two months ago when he suffered a spontaneous ruptured colon.

She wrote on her Instagram page that he "almost died."

He spent the next month in hospital, and is now recuperating at home with the expectation of making a full recovery.

Ticket holders are being offered refunds

She apologised to fans as she will not now be performing her new Las Vegas show Britney: Domination, adding: "Doing this breaks my heart."

Ticket holders are being offered refunds.

