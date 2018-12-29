Ab Fab's Dame June Whitfield dies aged 93

Image copyright WPA Pool

Dame June Whitfield - celebrated for her comic roles in BBC sitcom Terry and June and cult favourite Absolutely Fabulous - has died aged 93.

The London-born actress was a regular fixture on TV and radio for six decades, starring in Carry On films, Hancock's Half Hour, and even Friends.

At 89, Whitfield appeared in BBC soap EastEnders as Sister Ruth, a nun with a secret.

And, at the age of 92, she was appointed a dame at Buckingham Palace.

Obituary: A star in her own right

Dame June Whitfield was a constant presence in British post-war comedy.

Often playing the female stooge to some of Britain's most famous entertainers, she called herself "a comic's tart".

But after six decades on radio and television, she established herself as a star in her own right.

The actress always said she was "very bad at getting round to things".

But from her early radio appearances in the 1950s, through to her scatty antics on Absolutely Fabulous, she featured in more than 1,300 radio and television shows.