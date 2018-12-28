Image copyright Getty Images

Amos Oz, one of Israel's leading authors, has died at the age of 79.

The news was announced by his daughter, historian Fania Oz-Salzberger.

The author's autobiographical work A Tale of Love and Darkness was adapted for the big screen in 2015 and marked the directorial debut of Natalie Portman.

His support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict led some to brand him a traitor, which he said he wore "as a badge of honour".