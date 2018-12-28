Amos Oz: Acclaimed Israeli author dies at 79
- 28 December 2018
Amos Oz, one of Israel's leading authors, has died at the age of 79.
The news was announced by his daughter, historian Fania Oz-Salzberger.
The author's autobiographical work A Tale of Love and Darkness was adapted for the big screen in 2015 and marked the directorial debut of Natalie Portman.
His support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict led some to brand him a traitor, which he said he wore "as a badge of honour".