Image copyright PA Image caption Miley Cyrus sang the song on Jimmy Fallon's US TV talk show

Miley Cyrus has overhauled the lyrics to Santa Baby, turning the festive classic into a feminist anthem.

The pop star sang her version on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon after pointing out that the lyrics ask Santa for "a car, a yacht and cheques" in exchange for a "hook up with Santa".

In her version, she said she doesn't need Santa's presents because she can buy her "own damn stuff".

"Listen Santa to what I say, a girl's best friend is... equal pay," she sang.

The track was originally recorded in 1953 by Eartha Kitt and features a woman telling Father Christmas her gift list because she has been "an awfully good girl".

In her updated version, Cyrus sang: "Don't want diamonds, cash or stocks. Nothing that comes in a box. No more fluff, I've had enough. And I can buy my own damn stuff."

She went on to sing that she bought a car "all by myself, Santa baby, with zero help from Elf on the Shelf".

She finished with the line: "Santa baby, I'd love to know my ass won't get grabbed at work, by some ignorant jerk."

At the start of the sketch, she also told Fallon she objected to the line "slip a sable under the tree".

"Do you even know what that is?" she asked the talk show host. "It's a fur and I'm vegan."

Santa Baby is not the first Christmas song this year from Cyrus.

She has also released a version of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Happy Christmas War is Over, recorded with their son Sean Ono Lennon and Mark Ronson.

Their new version only had a slight lyric change, replacing "yellow and red ones" with "left and right ones".

