The nominations have been announced for the London Critics' Circle film awards - and a certain lady was conspicuous by her absence.

Despite being shortlisted for five Golden Globes, Lady Gaga's A Star is Born remake failed to make the cut.

Oscar-tipped royal romp The Favourite landed 10 nominations for the awards, to be presented in London in January.

Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz get two nominations each for the film, set during Queen Anne's 18th century reign.

Yorgos Lanthimos's dark period comedy received twice as many nominations overall as its nearest competition.

When the Golden Globe nominations were announced earlier this month, The Favourite and A Star is Born both received five nominations.

But UK critics were evidently less impressed by Bradley Cooper's musical remake than their counterparts from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The Favourite, out in the UK on 1 January, is up for film of the year and British/Irish film of the year as well as the best director and best screenplay awards.

Colman, who plays Queen Anne, is up for actress of the year, while Weisz is nominated for best supporting actress for her role as her advisor Sarah Churchill.

Both stars are also up for British/Irish actress of the year alongside Emily Blunt, Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy.

Christian Bale and Rupert Everett also get dual acting nominations for playing Dick Cheney and Oscar Wilde in Vice and The Happy Prince respectively.

Richard E Grant and Daniel Kaluuya are also cited in two categories, the former for his Oscar-tipped performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me? and the latter for his supporting roles in Widows and Black Panther.

Everett, meanwhile, receives a third nomination, his direction of The Happy Prince earning him consideration for the Circle's breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker prize.

The Happy Prince gets five nominations overall, as does Cold War, Roma and You Were Never Really Here.

Space race drama First Man and Steve McQueen's heist thriller Widows both get four nominations apiece.

Two female film-makers are up for the director of the year prize: Debra Granik for Leave No Trace, and Lynne Ramsay for You Were Never Really Here.

Pedro Almodovar will receive an honorary prize when the 39th London Critics' Circle film awards are presented on 20 January.

The Spanish director said he was "thrilled to receive this special honour" and was looking forward to attending the ceremony next month.

Previous recipients of the Dilys Powell award for excellence in film include Sir Kenneth Branagh, the late Nicolas Roeg and this year's honouree, actress Kate Winslet.

A full list of nominations can be found on the Critics' Circle website.

Colman was crowned best actress at the Venice Film Festival and the British Independent Film Awards for her work in The Favourite.

The Bafta-winning star - who will be seen this Christmas in Les Miserables and heard in Watership Down - is expected to be Oscar-nominated next month for her "priceless" performance.

