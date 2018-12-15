Image copyright Reuters Image caption The singer announced the rest of her European tour on Friday

Ariana Grande is planning to return to Manchester with "a special show" as part of her world tour next summer.

She will return to the city two years after 22 people died in a bomb attack on her gig at the Manchester Arena.

"We are of course coming and we love you," the pop star, who currently has the UK number one, wrote on Instagram.

The date and the venue are yet to be revealed but she has confirmed dates in London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Sheffield in August and September 2019.

After announcing the other European gigs, she added a message explaining why Manchester was not yet on the list.

"Manchester is not on this initial list because we are planning a special show," she wrote.

"We need a bit more time getting things together before we can announce that date but we are of course coming and we love you."

She didn't give any further details about how she would pay tribute to those who died when a suicide bomber attacked the crowd as they left her show on 22 May 2017.

She returned to the city less than two weeks later for One Love, an all-star benefit concert that also featured Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Liam Gallagher at Old Trafford cricket stadium.

Her song Thank U, Next has now spent six weeks on top of the UK charts and is odds-on favourite to stay there and claim the Christmas number one crown.

