Image copyright Getty Images Image caption 50 Cent is an executive producer on the New York-set crime drama

50 Cent has sent his condolences to the family of a crew member who died while working on his Starz TV show Power.

Pedro Jimenez was reportedly struck by a car driven by a colleague while putting down traffic cones on location in Brooklyn, New York.

"My prayers and condolences are with the entire Jimenez family", the rapper wrote on Twitter.

Filming has been halted out of respect and to give cast and crew time away from the show.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of the members of our Power family," said Starz in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Jimenez' family as we work to fully understand what has happened."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora and Rotimi star in Power

Members of Power's cast paid tribute on Jiminez, who had been part of the production team since the show started in 2014.

"Truly shocked and saddened! Losing one of our own really hit home today," wrote actor Naturi Naughton.

Joseph Sikora added: "Thank you for always having a smile and bringing so much love with you to set."

And Omari Hardwick, who plays lead character James 'Ghost' St Patrick in the series, described Jimenez as "beautiful, hard-working and gracious".

The filming of an upcoming biopic of children's entertainer Fred Rogers was also suspended in October after a crew member died.

Sound technician James Emswiller died after falling from a balcony on the Pittsburgh set of the film, which stars Tom Hanks and Matthew Rhys.

