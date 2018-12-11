Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Clare Waight Keller (right) with the Duchess of Sussex and Rosamund Pike

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at this year's British Fashion Awards - to present a prize to the designer of her wedding dress.

Clare Waight Keller, artistic director at Givenchy, was named womenswear designer of the year at the event.

The Duchess said Waight Keller was "leading on the global stage with vision and creativity".

"When I met her for the first time 11 months ago I knew we would be working very closely together," she added.

Meghan, who wore a one-shouldered black Givenchy gown for the occasion, paid tribute to Waight Keller's "incredible kindness" at the Royal Albert Hall ceremony.

The Birmingham-born designer became the first female artistic director of French fashion house Givenchy in 2017.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Meghan with Prince Harry on their wedding day

In her acceptance speech, Waight Keller thanked the Duchess for trusting in her when it came to making her wedding dress.

"To have someone like that trust you in an incredible moment in their life is something that is just the most unbelievable honour," she said. "I can't thank you enough."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rande Gerber with wife Cindy Crawford and their children Kaia and Presley

Other big winners of the night included Italian fashion house Gucci, which won brand of the year. Its president and CEO, Marco Bizzarri, also picked up the business leader award.

Dame Vivienne Westwood, winner of the positive change award, used her acceptance speech to claim she had a plan to save the world from "climate change and financial crash".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dame Vivienne Westwood with her positive change award

Monday's ceremony was a glamorous affair with the biggest names in fashion in attendance.

Models Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner, Jourdan Dunn and Winnie Harlow made appearances alongside such actresses as Penelope Cruz, Uma Thurman and Rosamund Pike.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Brooklyn, David and Victoria Beckham on the British Fashion Awards red carpet

Victoria Beckham also made a rare red carpet appearance alongside husband David and son Brooklyn.

Full list of winners

Accessories designer of the year - Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga

Brand of the year - Gucci

British menswear designer of the year - Craig Green for Craig Green

British womenswear designer of the year - Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy

British menswear emerging talent - Samuel Ross for A-COLD-WALL*

British womenswear emerging talent - Richard Quinn for Richard Quinn

Business leader - Marco Bizzarri for Gucci

Designer of the year - Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pierpaolo Piccioli received his designer of the year award from Brooke Shields

Model of the year - Kaia Gerber

Urban Luxe award - Virgil Abloh for Off-White

Trailblazer award - Kim Jones

Isabella Blow award for fashion creator - Mert & Marcus

Outstanding achievement - Miuccia Prada

Special recognition award for innovation - Parley for the Oceans

Positive change award - Dame Vivienne Westwood

