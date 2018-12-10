Image copyright ITV/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Harry Redknapp is the oldest ever I'm A Celeb winner

Harry Redknapp has kept I'm A Celeb viewers hooked during the last three weeks, thanks to his love of jam roly poly, his wife Sandra and a footballer story or two.

Almost 11 million people tuned in to watch the 71-year-old win the show, meaning he now has a legion of new fans.

So what could this mean for his future? Will he follow in the footsteps of recent winners Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo or Scarlett Moffatt and take up some lucrative TV offers?

The former football manager has already enjoyed a successful and lucrative career having been in charge of big name Premier League clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham, whilst some of his jungle teammates are only just starting out in their respective fields.

PR expert Mark Borkowski, who has represented fellow jungle contestant Noel Edmonds, says a number of opportunities await Harry if he chooses to take them.

"Harry Redknapp can do anything he wants now," he told PA.

"There will be calls coming in for openings, appearances.

"They'll be thinking 'What is the next appearance on TV? What is the next opportunity?'

"It's left now to the agents to try and keep away the bad publicity and keep things going positively."

Borkowski said it's important for Harry and fellow big stars from the show like Emily Atack and Noel Edmonds to "exploit" their fame so it's not short-lived.

"This is the highest-rated TV programme, there are a lot of eyeballs.

"It ends with a very sharp full stop. They quickly go off the radar. But it's in the power of the big personalities.

"It's very brief, but it's millions. It's millions and millions of pounds from a show like this, for the best one.

"Your opportunities go up 100%, your earnings go up 100%. It's right at the top."

Why did the nation love Harry?

Whilst some contestants on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! have been known to go on the show with a game plan, the most pure thing about Harry was that he genuinely had no idea what he was getting himself in for.

"I'd never seen one minute of this show," he told ITV's Good Morning Britain on Monday morning.

"I thought there'd be a caravan behind the camp and you'd all sit round and pretend you're hungry, then you go round, have a nice cup of tea and a bacon sandwich and then go 'ok everyone, make out your hungry' but I couldn't find the caravan.

"I had four days without eating, we got weighed and I lost a stone in three weeks. I thought I might have done a bit more."

His humble values, namely his unconditional love of both his wife Sandra and jam roly poly with custard, didn't go unnoticed.

"We've been together 54 years and we've never been apart," Harry said after being crowned King of the Jungle.

"I love her like mad, she's my life. Jamie always says to me 'Dad how did you pull her?' he said 'you are punching so much above your weight, it's scary'."

Harry also formed a close bond with his campmates, namely bromances with Noel Edmonds and Nick Knowles, and was never dismissive of his jungle counterparts, despite them coming from a completely different world to him.

"I enjoyed it, we had a real good laugh," he said.

"It was tough physically and I looked at my camp mates and they were speaking about music and theatre and I didn't have a clue.

"They talked about what they listened to in the morning and I said I had Talk Sport on and they looked at me and not one of them had ever heard of Talk Sport.

"I started talking about Harry Kane and I think only James [McVey] had heard of him. Nick had heard of him, the other eight or nine hadn't and I thought I'd struggle."

