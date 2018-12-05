Image copyright ITV/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Peter Armitage had previously spoken about beating bowel cancer

Coronation Street actor Peter Armitage, who played Bill Webster on the show, has died aged 78.

The actor first appeared on the long-running series, as Kevin Webster's father, more than 30 years ago.

No cause of death has been given, although four years ago Mr Armitage revealed he was in remission from bowel cancer.

Mr Armitage's death was announced on Twitter by former co-star Charlie Lawson, who plays Jim McDonald.

"It's with great sadness, that I've to tell you my great old friend Pete Armitage has died. RIP mate," he wrote.

These thought were echoed by other cast members, including Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald) and Jane Danson (Leanne Battersby).

So sorry to hear this , lovely man . Thoughts to family and friends x — Jane Danson (@RealJaneDanson) December 4, 2018

"Peter was a much respected and much loved member of the Coronation Street family," an ITV spokesperson told the BBC. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time."

Mr Armitage first featured in Coronation Street in 1984 for a period of six months, before returning to the role of Bill Webster between 1995 to 1997 and 2006 to 2011.

He also played parts in the 1988 TV series Jack the Ripper and the 1995 series Hearts and Minds.

In 2014, he spoke about beating bowel cancer, telling The Mirror he was diagnosed soon after his character departed the soap.

"I first noticed a problem last May when I was down in Perpignan in France for my cousin's 80th birthday party," he said.

"I noticed a little bleeding in a bowel movement, so when I got home about 10 days later I went to my doctor.

"They say smoking and bad diet could have links to bowel cancer, but I'm normally a fit and healthy sort of bloke."

The actor also appeared in a 1980s Yellow Pages commercial, as a father buying a bicycle for his son.

He is survived by his two children.

