Image copyright Fox Image caption Jackman played PT Barnum in The Greatest Showman

The Greatest Showman has been the surprise hit film of the past year. But having just one box office success is, as they sing in the film, never enough.

Small wonder the musical's star Hugh Jackman has said he would like to star in a sequel - if one is made.

"If a genuine opportunity came up where it felt like the right thing to do, then yep, I'd get the top hat back out," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Jackman plays PT Barnum in the film, which took $435m (£341m) worldwide.

The Australian actor isn't sure if a sequel will happen, citing the uncertainty surrounding Disney's plan to buy 21st Century Fox as a factor.

"We have a situation in the business where the company that did it has been sold to Disney, so there are a lot of spinning plates right now," said the star.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jackman will embark on a solo global arena tour next year

"I'm not sure what they would do, but it did take a while to get the first one up, and it's not to be underestimated how difficult it is to get a musical up and going.

"But it's clear to me and to everyone that people love these characters. I loved this movie, I loved this character and it was one of the great joys of my life."

Despite a relatively slow start at the box office and a mauling from critics, the original film went on to spend 18 weeks in the UK box office Top 10.

Its soundtrack, meanwhile, spent 21 weeks at number one on the album chart. (It's still riding high at number three.)

A Broadway musical version is also reportedly in the works, to star former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger if The Sun is to be believed.

Jackman himself is preparing to embark on a solo stage tour, performing songs from The Greatest Showman, other musicals he has appeared in and some he hasn't.

"I really wanted to be in Moulin Rouge, I auditioned for that one," he said. "Chicago was another movie that I wanted to be in, and I kind of let that one go."

Ewan McGregor went on to star in 2001's Moulin Rouge with Nicole Kidman, while Richard Gere was in Chicago the following year.

Jackman's arena tour will visit Europe and North America next May, June and July and will include UK dates in London, Manchester and Birmingham. Tickets go on sale on Friday.

The 50-year-old can also be seen on the big screen as former US presidential candidate Gary Hart in The Front Runner, which arrives in UK cinemas in January.

