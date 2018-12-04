Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The star's hits include New Rules, One Kiss and IDGAF

Dua Lipa is the most-streamed female artist in the UK so far this year, according to figures from both Spotify and Apple Music.

Her song One Kiss, with Calvin Harris, was the second most-streamed track on both services, behind Drake's One Plan.

Lipa's self-titled album was the third most-streamed record in the UK, and the fourth globally, on Spotify.

The star, who won best female at this year's Brits, has just been announced as Vogue's January cover star.

She is expected to pick up her first Grammy nominations when the 2019 shortlist is unveiled on Friday.

Skip Twitter post by @DUALIPA PINCH ME PLEASE. A dream come true. Thank you @Edward_Enninful for bringing in your second year at @britishvogue with me as your January cover girl. I am so filled with gratitude for this and it’s a milestone I will hold so close to my heart 💕 shot by Nadine Ijewere pic.twitter.com/rj4EpGoOzz — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) December 3, 2018 Report

Apple and Spotify are the two biggest streaming services, with more than 139 million subscribers between them.

Their "best of 2018" charts show the dominance of hip-hop, with Drake, Post Malone and late rapper XXXTentacion clocking up multiple entries.

Drake was unsurprisingly the year's most-streamed artist after his fifth album, Scorpion, shattered streaming records in June.

He clocked up 8.2 billion streams on Spotify alone - Apple does not release comparable data - while the single God's Plan was the most-played song in the UK and worldwide.

In My Feelings, which sparked a hugely popular viral dance challenge, was in both Apple and Spotify's Top 10 as well.

Yet the Canadian star could not compete with The Greatest Showman, whose soundtrack was the most-streamed album on Apple Music.

Ed Sheeran, 2017's most-streamed artist, dropped to fifth place - no mean feat considering he released no new material this year.

Ariana Grande was the most popular female artist overall, with 49 million streams on Spotify alone.

Latin music continued to grow rapidly, with J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Ozuna all breaking into the charts.

Spotify has also produced a list of the fastest-growing music genres as part of its end-of-year round-up, which has been published with four weeks still to go.

Gird your loins for the onset of Brega Funk, EMO Rap and something called Deep Talent Show in 2019.

Most streamed songs (UK) Apple Music Spotify 1) God's Plan - Drake 1) God's Plan - Drake 2) One Kiss - Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa 2) One Kiss - Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa 3) Nice For What - Drake 3) Nice For What - Drake 4) This Is Me - Kelela 4) Shotgun - George Ezra 5) Rockstar - Post Malone ft 21 Savage 5) These Days - Rudimental

Most streamed songs (global) Apple Music Spotify 1) God's Plan - Drake 1) God's Plan - Drake 2) Nice For What - Drake 2) Sad! - XXXTentacion 3) Rockstar - Post Malone ft 21 Savage 3) Rockstar - Post Malone ft 21 Savage 4) In My Feelings - Drake 4) Psycho - Post Malone ft Ty Dolla $ign 5) Psycho - Post Malone ft Ty Dolla $ign 5) In My Feelings - Drake

Most streamed albums (UK) Apple Music Spotify 1) Scorpion - Drake 1) Scorpion - Drake 2) Beerbongs & Bentleys - Post Malone 2) Beerbongs & Bentleys - Post Malone 3) Invasion of Privacy - Cardi B 3) ? - XXXTentacion 4) ? - XXXTentacion 4) Dua Lipa - Dua Lipa 5) Astroworld - Travis Scott 5) Divide (Deluxe) - Ed Sheeran

Most streamed albums (global) Apple Music Spotify 1) The Greatest Showman - Various Artists 1) Scorpion - Drake 2) Scorpion - Drake 2) Beerbongs & Bentleys - Post Malone 3) Divide (Deluxe) - Ed Sheeran 3) Dua Lipa - Dua Lipa 4) Beerbongs & Bentleys - Post Malone 4) Divide (Deluxe) - Ed Sheeran 5) Staying At Tamara's - George Ezra 5) Staying At Tamara's - George Ezra

