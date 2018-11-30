Image copyright Danny Baldwin

Writer and campaigner Paris Lees is the first trans person to become a regular columnist in Vogue's 125-year history.

The Life-Changing Power Of... column will run fortnightly in British Vogue and focus on her millennial life as a woman living in London.

Lees thanked editor Edward Enninful for "the fresh life he's breathing into this iconic brand".

Earlier this year, she also became the first openly trans person to be featured in British Vogue.

She appeared in the magazine's February issue in a spread called Meet the New Suffragettes, to mark 100 years since women won the right to vote.

At the time, she said she felt like the trans community had been under "constant attack in Britain over the past few years" and growing up, she rarely saw trans people in public life unless they were "objects of ridicule".

"Thank God that's changing," she added.

Skip Twitter post by @parislees Thank you @Edward_Enninful for including me in @BritishVogue, and this special moment, with these strong, smart and inspiring women. As we celebrate 100 years since women have been able to vote in the UK, let's make sure we're fighting for ALL women. Our diversity is our strength pic.twitter.com/ve8M9wzfDw — Paris Lees (@parislees) January 4, 2018 Report

"We've still got a long way to go before we reach equality and it's important we fight for all women."

Lees began her career writing for LGBT publications such as Gay Times and Diva, and has gone on to write for mainstream titles such as The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph.

The journalist is also the first trans woman to present on BBC Radio 1 and Channel 4, where she produced documentaries focusing on identity and prejudices faced by other minority communities.

She is also the first out trans person to appear on BBC Question Time, and has been praised by i-D magazine and Dazed for her work to combat bullying and champion equality.

Lees is very active on social media and with nearly 80,000 followers, and in 2013 she topped The Independent's Pink List as the most influential LGBT figure in the UK.

The appointment comes a week after British Vogue unveiled their campaign We Won't Be Erased.

The video featured 42 members of the trans and non-binary community, including Lees and other notable figures like actress Laverne Cox and activist Munroe Bergdorf, who shared their stories and explained the importance of their representation.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.