Image copyright Getty Images

Ed Westwick has resumed filming the BBC series White Gold, which was delayed while he faced sexual assault claims.

The Gossip Girl star vehemently denied the allegations and was told in July he would not be prosecuted.

The actor posted a picture of himself on Tuesday from the 1980s set of the show about double glazing salesmen captioned "When the 80s call".

His scenes were cut from BBC Agatha Christie drama Ordeal by Innocence following the claims last November.

The show was pulled from last year's Christmas schedule and his part was re-cast.

His scenes were reshot by replacement actor, Christian Cooke and it was finally screened at Easter.

Filming on White Gold, which also stars former Inbetweeners actors Joe Thomas and James Buckley, was "paused".

Fudge Park Productions, who make the show for BBC Two, have confirmed to the BBC that filming has resumed and will continue for another few weeks.

They added that they hope it will air early in the new year.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.