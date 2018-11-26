Image copyright Karwai Tang Image caption Whitehall opened proceedings last year with a gag about Big Shaq's Man's Not Hot

Comedian and actor Jack Whitehall will return to host the Brit awards for the second year running.

Whitehall was warmly received for this debut earlier this year, with the Telegraph calling him "the best host in years".

"I had a great time at this year's ceremony and look forward to another exceptional night of music and entertainment, "he said in a statement.

Next year's ceremony will be held on 20 February at London's O2 Arena.

Whitehall opened the 2018 proceedings with a gag about spoof grime artist Big Shaq's Man's Not Hot, wearing an oversized ski jacket.

"Let's see who I can upset this year," he said in a video posted on Twitter.

Whitehall also poked fun at Ed Sheeran, saying he had been "invited on the condition he doesn't perform Galway Girl," and added, "If you like Adele songs but find them too upbeat, Sam Smith is performing!"

The 30-year-old joins an exclusive list of presenters who have hosted more than once, with actor-turned-US chat show host James Corden and Chris Evans out in front, with Corden presenting four years running between 2011-14.

Brits presenters who have hosted more than once

Tim Rice - 1983-84

Noel Edmonds - 1985-86

Simon Bates 1991-92

Chris Evans 1995-96, 2005-06

Ben Elton 1997-98

Ant and Dec 2015-16

Prior to Whitehall's tenure, Radio 2 and The X Factor's Dermot O'Leary and Emma Willis were at the helm, stepping in for Michael Buble who cancelled his appearance after his young son's diagnosis with cancer.

The Guardian's live blog said the pair "were not bad but 'off-ish'."

Ant & Dec hosted in 2015 and 2016 shows, with their most recent stint in particular singled out for some criticism, The Telegraph reporting: "Their jokes were terrible and they didn't look like they even enjoyed the music."

Music blog Noisey wrote the: "Geordie Lads' shtick ran dry. From the opening self-referential walk-and-talk and its back-flipping waiters to the show's long, slow climax, barely a joke landed all night."

