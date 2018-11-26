Image copyright AFP

Bernardo Bertolucci, Italian director of Last Tango in Paris and The Last Emperor, has died in Rome aged 77.

Born in Parma in 1941, his other films included The Conformist, The Dreamers, 1900 and The Sheltering Sky.

Winner of two Oscars, for directing and co-writing The Last Emperor, he was known for his bold visual style and the controversy stoked by Last Tango in Paris's explicit sexual content.

His spokeswoman confirmed to the BBC he died of cancer after a short illness.

