Image caption Duggee with other members of The Squirrel Club

CBeebies series Hey Duggee was the top dog at this year's British Academy Children's Awards, winning three prizes including best pre-school animation.

The cartoon favourite also saw Grant Orchard recognised for his direction, while a third award went to its digital companion app The Counting Badge.

CBeebies' Justin Fletcher was named best presenter at the awards, held on Sunday at the Roundhouse in London.

Sir Tom Courtenay won the performer award for Grandpa's Great Escape.

Image copyright PA Image caption Justin Fletcher, aka Mr Tumble, was on hand to collect his award

David Walliams, who wrote the book on which the BBC film was based, collected the prize on Sir Tom's behalf.

"It was the most incredible thing working with an actor who I have loved since I was a teenager," said Williams of the absent 81-year-old.

"I actually had to pinch myself how brilliant he was in this," he went on, adding that Sir Tom would be "super pleased" to receive the accolade.

The film aired on BBC One last Christmas.

Walliams also paid tribute to young actor Kit Connor, who played the grandson of Courtenay's character in the film.

Skip Twitter post by @davidwalliams The TV adaptation of ‘Grandpa’s Great Escape’ won a Children’s ⁦@BAFTA⁩ tonight as the great Sir Tom Courtenay was named BEST PERFORMER. Kit Connor who played Jack deserves one too as the two of them together was pure magic. pic.twitter.com/ExsLYgkJpg — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) November 25, 2018 Report

It was a good night for CBeebies, which also won the best channel award as well as the pre-school live action prize for Get Well Soon hospital.

The programme is presented by Dr Ranj Singh, who appeared in this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

CBBC serial Katy won two awards, for Tom Bidwell's writing and Chloe Lea's performance in the title role.

A full list of winners can be found on the Bafta website.

