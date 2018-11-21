Image copyright PA Image caption Hugh Laurie with Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace

Actor Hugh Laurie has been made a CBE by the Prince of Wales - the man whose fifth-great-grandfather he played as a foolish fop in Blackadder The Third.

Laurie was recognised in the New Year Honours for services to drama, having previously been made an OBE in 2007.

Known for his comedy partnership with Stephen Fry, the 59-year-old has also starred in House and The Night Manager.

For many, though, his most memorable character is George, the Prince Regent, in the third series of Blackadder.

Two years later, Laurie went on to play another upper-class twit named George in Blackadder Goes Forth.

Image caption The third series of Blackadder first aired in 1987

Born in Oxford in 1959, Laurie studied at Cambridge, where he became president of the university's Footlights drama club and performed with the likes of Fry and Dame Emma Thompson.

He also took part in the 1980 Boat Race, which saw Cambridge narrowly beaten by arch rivals Oxford.

Laurie has appeared in such films as Maybe Baby and Stuart Little and will soon be seen as Mycroft Holmes in the comedy Holmes and Watson.

His other accolades include a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which he received in 2016.

Others ennobled at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday included book shop founder Tim Waterstone, who was knighted for services to bookselling and charity.

