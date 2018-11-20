Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Coombes has been forced to cancel gigs as a result of his injury

We've all been there - a football in the face during a kickabout with your niece, or a whack on the ankle by your son's out-of-control scooter.

So it's good to know we mere mortals aren't the only ones to suffer at the hands of our beloved offspring.

Music star Gaz Coombes revealed on Tuesday he has had to cancel several tour dates after his daughter broke his leg.

The former Supergrass singer said he got "Bruce Lee'd" by his 15-year-old while "larking around".

The 42-year-old underwent surgery on Monday and thanked "our wonderful NHS" before promising he would be back soon.

We wish Gaz well and can assure him he's in good company. Here's a look at some other family japes that went just a teeny bit awry.

Michael McIntyre

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption McIntyre rocking his protective footwear on tour

Last year the popular comedian was spotted heading to the shops with his leg in a cast, with The Sun reporting he had fractured his leg during a game of footie with sons Oscar and Lucas.

Having hobbled on stage in a protective boot for a show at London's Adelphi theatre, Michael noted the venue was next door to the theatre showing West End musical Kinky Boots.

He told the audience: "That's why I'm wearing the least kinky boot this stage has ever seen."

Michael is known for such sketches as "People with No Kids Don't Know" in which he discusses the trials of parenting. Maybe this was the boys' ultimate revenge!

Stacey Solomon

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Solomon probably won't be partaking in any indoor sledging any time soon

Last year the Loose Women star revealed her glamorous TV make-up was disguising a right old shiner following a muck-about with her kids at home.

"You know when you wrap up in a blanket or a sleeping bag and you sleigh down the stairs?" she told her co-hosts. "I took it a step too far... and went straight into the banister."

Don't try this at home... kids.

Sheryl Crow

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sheryl on the tennis court in 2003

The country pop singer found herself rocking the pirate look after sustaining a sporting injury back in 2013, thanks to a game of tennis with her dearest darlings.

Sheryl's two sons. Wyatt and Levi, were only six and three at the time, so one of them must have had a mighty swing for his age. Watch out, Novak Djokovic.

Gordon Ramsay

The chef and TV star only had himself to blame after a trick on daughter Meghan backfired a couple of years ago.

When a driving instructor came round for her first lesson, Gordon thought it would be funny to sneak out and hide in the back of the car.

He was "crunched up" on the back seat when his daughter got in the car and quickly pushed back the driver's seat, hitting Gordon right where it hurts. Ouch!

Nothing worse than a back seat driver, Gordon. Lesson learned.

Tina Fey

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Getting splashed at bath time is the least of Tina's worries

The US comedian and actress joked in 2013 that her then two-year-old daughter was "a sociopath" following an incident during every parents' favourite chore - toddler bathtime.

"I was giving her a bath one night and she was overtired," she told talk show host David Letterman. "I said 'OK, bath time over.'

"She got real mad that I took her out of the bath. She looked me square in the eyes and with two tiny little hands, choked me.

"It's so funny because they're not strong enough to kill you," she joked.

We're relieved that Tina is still alive and well, even though daughter Penelope's a good bit older and stronger now.

