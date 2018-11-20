Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lynch competed on the show with South African dancer Keo Motsepe

Good luck messages from JK Rowling and Emma Watson weren't enough to push Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch to glory in the Dancing with the Stars final.

The actress, who played Luna Lovegood in the Potter films, finished in third place behind US actor Milo Manheim and this year's winner, DJ Bobby Bones.

This was despite Lynch and her partner, Keo Motsepe, getting perfect scores for both of their final dances.

"You guys did this," Bones told fans after receiving the Mirror Ball trophy.

His win marked the first victory for Sharma Burgess, his professional dancing partner, on the US version of Strictly Come Dancing.

The DJ and his partner scored 24 out of 30 for their first dance and 30 out of 30 for their second.

Model and Instagram influencer Alexis Ren and her dance partner Alan Bersten came fourth.

Emma Watson told Lynch in a video message that was shown during Monday's final: "We love you. We are rooting for you. Kill it tonight, girl!"

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Emma Watson joined other members of the Harry Potter family in wishing Evanna Lynch well

Fellow Potter alumnae Tom Felton, Bonnie Wright, Katie Leung and Matthew Lewis also sent messages of support to their former co-star.

In a post on Dancing with the Stars official Twitter feed, Lynch and her partner were praised for making "magic in the ballroom" during this year's series.

Born in County Louth in Ireland in 1991, Lynch beat thousands of other girls to be cast as Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter film series.

The 27-year-old, who now co-hosts a vegan podcast, appeared on the London stage last year in a production of Enda Walsh's Disco Pigs.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Actress Evanna Lynch on the difference between Harry Potter and Disco Pigs

Previous winners on Dancing with the Stars, now in its 14th year, include singer Nicole Scherzinger, Dirty Dancing's Jennifer Grey and French Prince of Bel-Air actor Alfonso Ribeiro.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.