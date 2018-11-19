Fiennes and Okonedo win London theatre awards
Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo have won the top prizes at the 64th London Evening Standard Theatre Awards.
The couple's performance as Antony and Cleopatra at the National Theatre earned them the best actor and best actress awards.
"It's been an amazing journey and I couldn't be happier," said Fiennes.
And despite missing the deadline for last year's awards, Lin Manuel Miranda's Hamilton came back to win this year's best musical award.
Its lead star, Jamael Westman, also took home the award for emerging talent.
The hip-hop musical about the founding fathers of America has been a sell-out success since its Broadway debut in 2015.
It opened in London in December 2017 with premium seats for the show being the most expensive tickets in West End history.
Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a charity performance of the musical, with the Duke himself getting on stage with the cast for a little singing session.
The Charles Wintour award for most promising playwright, named in honour of the former editor of the Evening Standard, went to Natasha Gordon for her play Nine Night.
The play, that's being transferred to Trafalgar Studios in December from the National Theatre, is about the traditional nine night wake celebrations practiced in the Caribbean and has received five-star reviews from a range of critics, with one calling it a "remarkable debut".
Best Actor
- Bryan Cranston - Network
- Ralph Fiennes - Antony and Cleopatra (winner)
- Ian McKellen - King Lear
- Colin Morgan - Translations
- Kyle Soller - The Inheritance
Best Actress
- Laura Linner - My Name Is Lucy Barton
- Carey Mulligan - Girls and Boys
- Cecilia Noble - Nine Night
- Sophie Okonedo - Antony and Cleopatra (winner)
- Lia Williams - The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
Best Play
- Home, I'm Darling
- The Inheritance (winner)
- John
- The Lehman Trilogy
- The Writer
Best Director
- Stephen Daldry - The Inheritance
- Marianne Elliott - Company (winner)
- Robert Hastie - The York Realist
- Phyllida Lloyd - Tina
- Ian Rickson - Translations
Best Musical
- Caroline, or Change
- Company
- Everybody's Talking About Jamie
- Fun Home
- Hamilton (winner)
Best Musical Performance
- Sharon D Clarke - Caroline, or Change
- Rosalie Craig - Company (winner)
- Arinzé Kene - Misty
- Kelli O'Hara - The King and I
- Adrienne Warren - Tina
Best Design
- Miriam Buether - The Jungle (winner)
- Bunny Christie - Company
- Es Devlin - Girls and Boys
- Rae Smith - Translations
- Jan Versweyveld - Network
Charles Wintour award for most promising playwright
- Terrance Arvelle Chisholm - Br'er Cotton
- Natasha Gordon - Nine Night (winner)
- Francis Turnly - The Great Wave
Emerging Talent Award
Rona Morison - The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
Debris Stevenson - Poet in da Corner
Chris Walley - The Lieutenant of Inishmore
Roy Alexander Weise - Nine Night
Jamael Westman - Hamilton (winner)
