Image caption The Beverley Sisters - Teddie, Joy and Babs - in 1958

Babs Beverley, one of the twins in the Beverley Sisters, has died aged 91.

Her death, along with that of her older sister Joy in 2015, leaves Teddie Beverley as the sole surviving member of the vocal harmony group.

Born Babette Chinery in 1927, Babs was brought up with her siblings in Bethnal Green, east London.

The trio were one of the most popular acts of the 1950s and '60s, enjoying chart success with such records as I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.

Their other hits included Little Drummer Boy, Bye Bye Love and the Irving Berlin standard Sisters.

They had their own BBC TV show in the 1950s and were made MBEs in 2006.

The group effectively retired after Joy married Billy Wright, then captain of the England football team, in 1958.

But they reunited in the 1980s and entered the Guinness Book Of Records in 2002 as the world's longest surviving vocal group without a line-up change.

