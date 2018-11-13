Image caption Delaney appeared earlier this year in Deadpool 2

Catastrophe star Rob Delaney is the latest celebrity to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story - which, in a first for CBeebies, will be signed in Makaton.

The actor will read and sign Ten in a Bed by Penny Dale on 16 November.

Makaton uses speech with signs (gestures) and symbols (pictures) to help people communicate.

Delaney said: "Our family learned Makaton to be able to communicate with our son Henry, who couldn't speak due to a tracheotomy."

Henry died aged two in January after spending half his life with a cancerous brain tumour.

'Beyond honoured'

"My family loves to read together so naturally we're fans of CBeebies Bedtime Stories," said Delaney.

"I am beyond honoured to be the first person to read and sign a book using the Makaton language.

"We're sad Henry isn't here to see it, but we're happy other families will get to enjoy a story told in Makaton."

Other readers of the CBeebies Bedtime Story have included Dolly Parton, Orlando Bloom and Tom Hardy.

Delaney and wife Leah revealed in June they are to become parents for the fourth time.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.