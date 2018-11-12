Image caption Danny John-Jules and his dance partner Amy Dowden

Danny John-Jules failed to appear on Strictly Come Dancing's spin-off show as planned on Monday night.

The Red Dwarf actor and his partner Amy Dowden were eliminated from Strictly on Sunday, days after the pair reportedly had a row during training.

The eliminated couple usually appear on BBC2's It Takes Two for an exit interview, but Dowden appeared alone.

The show's host, Zoe Ball, said she was "disappointed" that John-Jules had "decided not to join us tonight".

John-Jules was up against retired cricketer Graeme Swann and his partner, Oti Mabuse, in the dance-off, but only one of the four judges chose to save him.

Appearing on It Takes Two, Dowden said her experience on the show was something she would "never forget".

She added: "I'm so proud of Danny. He is such a talented performer. Danny, you belong there and I hope to see you on the stage performing very soon."

Earlier in the day, John-Jules had tweeted a message to Dowden, saying: "I should have expressed my gratitude more often. You truly inspired me.

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the knowledge I have taken away with me."

Media caption "Why would I argue with a Welsh woman?"

This weekend's performance came after press reports claiming John-Jules had acted like a bully in training.

But Dowden said on Friday: "Things did get a little bit intense the other day in rehearsals.

"But do you know what, we took a half an hour break and then got straight to it. I've never felt bullied or threatened by Danny."