Stan Lee: Marvel Comics co-creator dies aged 95
- 12 November 2018
American writer and Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee has died at the age of 95.
Lee and Jack Kirby founded the company in 1961, beginning with The Fantastic Four and going on to create titles such as Spider-Man and The Incredible Hulk.
Lee's wife, Joan, died in 2017 - also aged 95 - but he is survived by his daughter, JC Lee.
Speaking to website TMZ, JC said her father was "the greatest, most decent man".