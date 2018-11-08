Image copyright Universal

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has come top of a new, weekly chart of the UK's most popular movies to own.

It has been compiled by the people behind the UK's music charts, the Official Charts Company, and includes both digital and physical sales.

The 2018 film - the fifth in the Jurassic Park series - has topped the chart on downloads alone.

The top 10 is mostly made up of recent films but 90s Halloween classic Hocus Pocus is at number seven.

The chart, which is published on Wednesdays, counts movie downloads from services including Amazon Prime, iTunes, Sky, Virgin Media, Rakuten TV and Talk Talk.

It also includes physical DVDs, including 4K, UHD, Blu-ray, from all high street and online sites.

The Official Chart Company said it has worked for the last few years to unlock the digital data necessary to compile the chart.

This week's top 10 downloads and DVDs :

Jurassic World Sicario 2: Soldado The Greatest Showman Ocean's 8 The First Purge Sherlock Gnomes Hocus Pocus Solo: A Star Wars Story Coco Deadpool 2

Image copyright 20th Century Fox Image caption Hugh Jackman starred in The Greatest Showman

The Official Charts Company has also released a chart of the best-selling films of the year so far, which is topped by The Greatest Showman.

It has sold more than 2m copies, including 1.4m discs and more than 600,000 downloads.

More than 15 million films have been downloaded so far this year in the UK, more than were downloaded in the whole of 2017.

The overall market has seen 55 million video sales across all formats (download, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD).

Best-sellers of the year to date:

The Greatest Showman Star Wars - The Last Jedi Avengers - Infinity War Paddington 2 Peter Rabbit Jumanji - Welcome To The Jungle Thor - Ragnarok Black Panther Deadpool 2 Kingsman - The Golden Circle

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.