Bryan Cranston says he is keen to star in the recently announced Breaking Bad movie spin-off but hasn't been asked - yet.

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is about to start production on a film based on the hit AMC series.

But Cranston told The Dan Patrick Show: "I have not gotten the script... so there's a question of whether we'd even see Walter White in this movie.

"If Vince Gilligan asked me to do it, sure, absolutely. He's a genius."

Neither Cranston or his Breaking Bad co-star, Aaron Paul, appeared in spin-off show Better Call Saul.

And it's not yet known whether the film version will be a prequel or sequel, or even it it's heading for the cinema or TV.

But Cranston did say that Gilligan had given him a heads-up on the project.

'Can't wait'

"It's a great story, and there's a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some sort of completion to some of these storylines that were left open.

"This idea, from what I was told, gets into at least a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.

"I can't wait to see all those people again… even if I just come by to visit!"

The original Breaking Bad series starred Cranston as a chemistry teacher turned meth dealer.

The gritty drama pulled no punches, killing off key players and charting the moral tailspin of Cranston's character, Walter White.

It won numerous Emmy awards and was also a hit in the UK on Netflix.

