The reunited Spice Girls have hinted that more dates will be added to the six UK dates they announced this week.

"Liar liar, pants on fire!" remarked Melanie Brown on Heart FM when it was mentioned that their reunion tour would run to just the six stadium gigs.

And on BBC Radio 2 earlier, she also said "No, it's not!" when Chris Evans said the group's Wembley Stadium gig on 15 June would be their last show.

Geri Horner suggested there might be more dates "if Mel B behaves herself".

The Spice Girls - minus Victoria Beckham - announced the initial six UK stadium dates on Monday.

The tour will begin in Manchester on 1 June and will take them to Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh and Bristol before the Wembley date.

Speculation is mounting that more dates will be added once tickets go on sale at 10:30 GMT on Saturday.

However, the band did not respond to Evans' assertion that he "knew for a fact that you've put some stadiums on hold".

It has also been suggested that the band could perform at next year's Glastonbury Festival, although Melanie Chisholm - aka Sporty Spice - said there were "no plans" to appear there,

"We should though," chipped in a mischievous Mel B.

During their radio appearances on Wednesday, the girls confirmed that it had been Mel B who had been the driving force behind the reunion.

"I've always said we're going to get back together," she told Evans. "I dream about it on a regular basis.

"This is not my job, this is my life and my girls. I wouldn't be here without my girls."

Mel C said she had initially resisted reforming the group but had eventually relented.

"There were times I wasn't sure about doing it," she admitted. "But you just feel different as time goes by."

Speaking on Heart, she admitted it had been "tough" going ahead without Beckham, who said she would not take part due to "business commitments".

Image copyright PA Image caption The reunited band gave their first radio interviews on Wednesday

"She obviously was and still is a huge part of the band," Mel C told bandmate Emma Bunton, who co-presents the station's breakfast show with Jamie Theakston.

"We support her and she's supporting us."

"She's joining us at Wembley," chipped in Mel B, apparently in jest.

Delays in traffic meant Bunton and Theakston had to extend their show past its usual 09:00 conclusion in order to speak to the group.

On Radio 2, Horner was teased by her bandmates over her romance with Evans in the late 1990s. "I knew you were going to bring that up," she said.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Victoria Beckham, pictured with husband David, will not be joining the girls on tour

During their 1990s heyday, the Spice Girls released three studio albums, 13 singles and a feature film.

The group originally split in 2000 after performing for two years as a four piece without Geri. All five returned for a reunion tour in 2007 and a performance at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

