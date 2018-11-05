Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Davina was the original host of Big Brother

Davina McCall has sent a message to the presenters and crew of Big Brother ahead of the show's final episode.

The TV presenter posted a video on Twitter from Manchester, where she is filming Channel 4's The £100K Drop.

"I know it is going to be hard tonight but I'm sending you all so much love," she told current presenters Emma Willis and Rylan Clark-Neal.

It was announced in September that the long-running reality show's 19th series would be its last.

Big Brother, which began on Channel 4 before moving to Channel 5, has seen a decline in ratings over recent years.

The final of the first series in 2000, the first of 11 series hosted by McCall, attracted 9.45 million viewers.

In contrast, the final of the most recent series, broadcast by Channel 5 in 2017, was watched by just 1.11 million.

Viewers will find out whether Cameron Cole, Cian Carrigan, Akeem Griffiths or Zoe Jones is crowned the winner when the last episode airs at 22:00 GMT.

