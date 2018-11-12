Image copyright BMG Image caption Dido will embark on a 27-date world tour next year

Multimillion-selling singer Dido has announced her first tour for 15 years.

The 27-date world tour begins in Prague on 5 May, reaches London on 30 May and then heads to the US.

Fans can expect her to perform some of her biggest hits, such as Thank You, Here With me and White Flag, alongside music from her new studio album.

Titled Still On My Mind, it is her first album for five years. Written in the UK with her brother Rollo, it will be released on 8 March.

Dido's last studio album was 2013's Girl Who Got Away, which reached number five in the charts.

She said making another album had been simple - but added that she had only wanted to work with Rollo.

"It was made in such an easy way, all the vocals were recorded on the sofa, and a lot of it was recorded at home," she said.

She said it had been "an absolutely magical experience", adding: "I wanted to capture the feeling I still get from listening to music, just that rush like you don't need anything more than this."

Still On My Mind captures a variety of styles ranging from her love of hip hop to her folk roots. A first single from the album, Hurricanes, has already been released.

Image copyright BMG Image caption Still On My Mind will be Dido's fifth studio album

Dido's first two albums, 1999's No Angel and 2003's Life For Rent, are among the UK's biggest studio albums to date, according to the Official Charts. No Angel's combined sales stand at 3.09 million. Life For Rent has sold 2.9 million copies.

The 2019 tour will play the following UK and Irish dates with tickets on sale on 16 November.

26 May - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

27 May - Dublin, Olympia Theatre

29 May - Manchester, Albert Hall

30 May - London, The Roundhouse

