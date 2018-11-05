Image copyright PA Image caption The fab five last performed at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics

The Spice Girls are to announce their first tour for a decade - but Victoria Beckham isn't expected to take part.

Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm are set to reveal details of the reunion tour later on Monday.

Bunton said on her Heart Radio breakfast show that the group will put details on social media at 15:00 GMT.

"I'm just so excited, I want it out there. It'll be brilliant," Baby Spice told co-host Jamie Theakston.

But Posh won't be joining the four other members - instead choosing to focus on her fashion empire, according to The Sun.

Last week, Mel B took a swipe at her fellow bandmate by dressing up as Victoria for Halloween and holding a sign that read: "No I am not going on tour."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scary Spice made a dig at Beckham with her attendance at Heidi Klum's Halloween party

Scary was joined by a friend dressed as David Beckham, who held a sign saying: "Please, please, please do it for the Spice Girls fans."

In February, the five members posted a photo to social media, saying they were planning to work on new projects together.

Since then, rumours have circulated about what they might do, with a tour and new material being just some of the suggestions.

The group last performed as a fivesome at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

The girl group originally split in 2000 after performing for two years as a four piece, following Geri's departure. All five returned for a reunion tour in 2007.

