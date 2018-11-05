Image copyright Getty Images Image caption McPartlin and Armstrong were granted a divorce in October

Ant McPartlin has been told off by a High Court judge after failing to attend a hearing regarding the financial settlement for his divorce.

The TV star's ex-wife, Lisa Armstrong, was at the hearing in the Family Division of the High Court on Monday.

The hearing had reporting restrictions but Mr Justice Mostyn said journalists could report McPartlin was "told off".

Mr Justin Mostyn said: "There isn't one law for the famous and one for the rest of the community."

"Why is he not here?" the judge asked McPartlin's barrister, Jonathan Southgate QC.

"The rules say he was supposed to be here - and that can be reported."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The couple married in 2006

The judge indicated that he might have excused McPartlin's non-attendance had he been contacted in advance and given a reason for it.

Mr Justice Mostyn then considered issues relating to the reporting of any future hearings in the former couple's debate over money.

He ruled that detail relating to their confidential financial information would not be permitted. He also said McPartlin's address could not be revealed in reports of hearings.

Further hearings are expected soon.

McPartlin had asked the judge to impose reporting restrictions.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Holly Willoughby is stepping in for Ant on I'm A Celebrity

McPartlin and Armstrong were granted a decree nisi by Judge Alun Jenkins in the Central Family Court in London last month.

The couple were married at Cliveden House in Berkshire in 2006. They have no children.

Last year McPartlin went into rehab after struggling with a painkiller addiction that stemmed from a knee operation in 2015.

He has also had problems with alcohol and was banned from driving for 20 months in April after being caught over more than twice the legal drink drive limit.

Following the incident, the presenter, who has worked alongside Declan Donnelly for nearly 25 years, announced he was reducing his TV commitments.

It was confirmed earlier this year that he would not present the next series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and would instead be replaced by Holly Willoughby.

